Niche ranks Carmel Best Place to Live in America
Residents have another reason to be proud to call Carmel home. The city has been rated 2017's Best Place to Live in America by Niche, a data company website that analyzes public data to create rankings, report cards and profiles for schools, colleges and neighborhoods throughout the U.S. "Carmel seems to get high marks in a variety of rankings that pop up on the web.
