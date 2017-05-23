Letter: Stamp Out Food Drive enjoys a...

Letter: Stamp Out Food Drive enjoys another successful year

On behalf of NALC Branch 888, I would like to sincerely thank you for your donations of food and help in making the annual 2017 Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive another successful event this year. A lot of people stepped up and helped in a lot of ways to make this major event a tremendous success.

