Letter: Simple solutions for roundabo...

Letter: Simple solutions for roundabout problems

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Current in Carmel

Roundabouts are so manageable if one drives the posted speed limit. One of the selling points of roundabouts is the fact that one cannot have a major collision if one is travelling 15 mph.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
If Trump was so bothered by James Comey helping... 13 hr Comedian 6
Odumma Gay Sex Scandal 13 hr Comedian 9
Sessions recuses himself from any Michael Flynn... 13 hr Comedian 6
Blacks The lost tribe of Satan 13 hr Comedian 12
Bass fishing in Carmel, Noblesville, surroundin... 19 hr denwilson 2
Spicer confirms President Obama warned Trump no... Wed Trump Nixoned Him... 2
Trump screaming at the television about Russia ... Wed Trump Nixoned Him... 3
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,926 • Total comments across all topics: 280,933,947

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC