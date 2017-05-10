Letter: How to resolve roundabout problems
I thought the Carmel roundabout turn signal ticket issue had been resolved when the city council defeated the proposed ordinance. However, it looks like the mayor has not given up on promoting a roundabout turn signal requirement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bass fishing in Carmel, Noblesville, surroundin...
|1 hr
|denwilson
|2
|Blacks The lost tribe of Satan
|5 hr
|Comedian
|11
|Sessions recuses himself from any Michael Flynn...
|5 hr
|Comedian
|5
|Odumma Gay Sex Scandal
|5 hr
|Comedian
|8
|Spicer confirms President Obama warned Trump no...
|6 hr
|Trump Nixoned Him...
|2
|Trump screaming at the television about Russia ...
|7 hr
|Trump Nixoned Him...
|3
|If Trump was so bothered by James Comey helping...
|7 hr
|Get Help
|5
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC