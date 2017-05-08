Letter: Do education subsidies provid...

Letter: Do education subsidies provide anything valuable?

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Current in Carmel

As the official non-mayor of Carmel, I share the pride Carmelitorians feel in their schools. The best in the state and perhaps in the entire Midwest if not the known universe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
son murdered mother in early 90's (Oct '15) 5 hr Share 13
Got Asthma? Trumpcare will choke you up even mo... 20 hr Treason is the re... 3
Blacks The lost tribe of Satan 21 hr U H C 4 A L L 2
Obama legacy where lol 21 hr U H C 4 A L L 7
Donald signs budget that doesn't include single... Fri TrumpedWall 1
Trump Praises Australian Universal Health Care ... Fri U H C 4 A L L 2
Nick frankville Apr 18 Skinny 1
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,607 • Total comments across all topics: 280,868,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC