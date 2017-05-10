Letter: CCS taxpayers not a money tree
My family was happy to support the Carmel Clay school district by voting 'Yes' on Tuesday, May 2, regarding the referendum to continue the funding of our school system. Words directly from Dr. Wahl, "Without this funding we may need to cut at least 260 jobs districtwide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bass fishing in Carmel, Noblesville, surroundin...
|6 hr
|denwilson
|2
|Blacks The lost tribe of Satan
|9 hr
|Comedian
|11
|Sessions recuses himself from any Michael Flynn...
|9 hr
|Comedian
|5
|Odumma Gay Sex Scandal
|10 hr
|Comedian
|8
|Spicer confirms President Obama warned Trump no...
|11 hr
|Trump Nixoned Him...
|2
|Trump screaming at the television about Russia ...
|11 hr
|Trump Nixoned Him...
|3
|If Trump was so bothered by James Comey helping...
|11 hr
|Get Help
|5
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC