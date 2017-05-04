L.G., Appellant-Respondent, v. S.L., et al., Appellees-Petitioners.

ATTORNEYS FOR APPELLANT, John S. Terry, Stephenie K. Gookins, Cate, Terry & Gookins LLC, Carmel, Indiana ATTORNEY FOR APPELLEES, Charles P. Rice, Murphy Rice, LLP, South Bend, Indiana [1] This appeal arises from a discovery dispute between L.G. 1 and S.L. and W.L. that resulted in the dismissal of Father's motion to contest the adoption of his putative child, Infant Male R. , and the trial court's entry of a decree of adoption. The overarching issue is whether Father caused undue delay in the proceeding when he objected to Adoptive Parents' repeated requests for the release of his mental health records.

