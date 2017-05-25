Indy woman dies after crash in Carmel

Indy woman dies after crash in Carmel

Thursday May 25

A 49-year-old Indianapolis woman has died four days after she was hospitalized following a crash in Hamilton County. Hamilton County Sheriff's Office on Thursday said in a news release that Andrea R. Stewart died in the two-vehicle crash around 7:15 p.m. Sunday on 146th Street west of Gray Road.

