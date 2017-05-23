Indiana Whiskey Co. wants to return t...

Indiana Whiskey Co. wants to return to Carmel Farmers Market

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Current in Carmel

One of the Carmel Farmers Market's newest vendors, the Indiana Whiskey Co., is no longer at the market on Saturdays because of a disagreement between a member of the Indiana State Legislature and the Indiana Alcohol & Tobacco Commission. Ron Carter, a Carmel city councilor and president of the Carmel Farmers Market, said a distributor of liquor came to the market, then called an Indiana state senator to complain because the distributor interpreted it as unfair and unlawful competition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carrier moving jobs to Mexico in spite of Trump... 2 min Trumped Carrier W... 2
Manafort, Stone Turn Over Russia Documents to S... 5 min Trump Lawyers Up ... 2
Fox News 31 min Buh Bye Sean 25
Jeff Sessions is an Evil Little Elf 38 min Fire this crook 5
Loose lips sink subs 8 hr Fat schlubs sink ... 1
Mike Flynn Lied to Pentagon on Security Clearan... 11 hr Lock Em Up 3
Kushner failed to disclose ties to Soros, and o... 11 hr Drain the Swamp 1
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,924 • Total comments across all topics: 281,256,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC