Indiana Whiskey Co. wants to return to Carmel Farmers Market
One of the Carmel Farmers Market's newest vendors, the Indiana Whiskey Co., is no longer at the market on Saturdays because of a disagreement between a member of the Indiana State Legislature and the Indiana Alcohol & Tobacco Commission. Ron Carter, a Carmel city councilor and president of the Carmel Farmers Market, said a distributor of liquor came to the market, then called an Indiana state senator to complain because the distributor interpreted it as unfair and unlawful competition.
