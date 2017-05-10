Indiana Journalism Hall of Fame to honor Carmel lawyer
The Carmel resident will be honored with the Indiana Journalism Hall of Fame's John P. McMeel Distinguished Service Award during the Hall of Fame luncheon May 20 at the Columbia Club in Indianapolis. This will be only second time that the IJHF has presented the Distinguished Service Award.
