Indiana Humanities invites diners to chew on discussions about evidence, validity
Indiana Humanities will host the seventh "Chew on This" event at 6:30 p.m. May 9 at 11 restaurants throughout the state. Led by an expert facilitator, guests will participate in discussions about evidence, validity and reliability as they enjoy a meal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.
