iContracts buys PolicyStat
May 4, 2017 - iContracts, a leading provider of cloud-based contract, compliance, and revenue management solutions has acquired PolicyStat, LLC, a Carmel, Indiana-based, industry-leading provider of cloud-based policy lifecycle management solutions. The combination of the two rapidly growing companies creates a unique entity focused on helping companies manage the most critical aspects of any business - revenue management, contract management, and compliance across these and many other high-risk business processes - serving over 900 clients across life sciences, healthcare, higher education, manufacturing, and other industries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PE Hub.
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Spicer confirms President Obama warned Trump no...
|1 hr
|TrumpedRussianTrump
|1
|son murdered mother in early 90's (Oct '15)
|10 hr
|Share
|13
|Got Asthma? Trumpcare will choke you up even mo...
|Sun
|Treason is the re...
|3
|Blacks The lost tribe of Satan
|Sun
|U H C 4 A L L
|2
|Obama legacy where lol
|Sun
|U H C 4 A L L
|7
|Donald signs budget that doesn't include single...
|May 5
|TrumpedWall
|1
|Nick frankville
|Apr 18
|Skinny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC