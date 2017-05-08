iContracts buys PolicyStat

May 4, 2017 - iContracts, a leading provider of cloud-based contract, compliance, and revenue management solutions has acquired PolicyStat, LLC, a Carmel, Indiana-based, industry-leading provider of cloud-based policy lifecycle management solutions. The combination of the two rapidly growing companies creates a unique entity focused on helping companies manage the most critical aspects of any business - revenue management, contract management, and compliance across these and many other high-risk business processes - serving over 900 clients across life sciences, healthcare, higher education, manufacturing, and other industries.

