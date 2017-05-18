Historian to explain true story behind Carmel mystery
Local author and historian Phil Dunlap will visit the Carmel Clay Public Library at 7 p.m. May 23 to tell the true story behind a little-known Carmel mystery. His lecture, "Who Actually Killed Cyclone Johnson and Frank Carey?" explores the facts surrounding the death of a criminal and Carmel's only police officer to fall in the line of duty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump: No Campaign Collusion with Russia, but ...
|2 hr
|Lock Him Up
|2
|Pence has a growing credibility problem - can h...
|2 hr
|Trumpstink taints...
|5
|Notre Dame students plan walkout during Pence s...
|2 hr
|Go Fightin Irish
|1
|Amid White House Scandals, Pence Disappears
|2 hr
|I would hide too
|1
|Trumpcare Is Already Hurting Trump Country
|2 hr
|Trumpcare Hurts
|1
|Fox News
|5 hr
|nnono
|21
|Kobe Bryant and Scottie Pippen
|7 hr
|BasketballDiss
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC