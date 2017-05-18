Historian to explain true story behin...

Historian to explain true story behind Carmel mystery

Local author and historian Phil Dunlap will visit the Carmel Clay Public Library at 7 p.m. May 23 to tell the true story behind a little-known Carmel mystery. His lecture, "Who Actually Killed Cyclone Johnson and Frank Carey?" explores the facts surrounding the death of a criminal and Carmel's only police officer to fall in the line of duty.

