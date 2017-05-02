Having surgery? Prep your immune syst...

Having surgery? Prep your immune system ahead of time

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: USA Today

You'll increase your odds of a shorter hospital stay, lower chance of returning to the hospital and fewer overall complications, including less infection. Having surgery? Prep your immune system ahead of time You'll increase your odds of a shorter hospital stay, lower chance of returning to the hospital and fewer overall complications, including less infection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Question about junk vehicles 4 hr Kettle 4
News One man, nine dogs die in fire (Mar '07) 17 hr John t volz 3rd 66
ObamaSputtering 19 hr Unravelling Donnie 9
Trump pulls 100 day "success" ad on concerns it... 19 hr Incompetent Donnie 1
Fox News Mon Buh Bye Sean 18
Sean Spicer can’t name a single accomplishment ... Mon Buh Bye Gorka 5
Dali Lama says Mike Pence is the AntiChrist! (Apr '15) Mon Trump watch out 4... 13
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Hamilton County was issued at May 02 at 1:01PM EDT

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,420 • Total comments across all topics: 280,724,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC