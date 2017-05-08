Governor honors O'Malia's Living for 50 years of business
Gov. Eric Holcomb recently recognized O'Malia's Living for serving the Indiana community for more than 50 years by presenting the Carmel business with the Governor's Half Century award. "Today, we honor Indiana businesses that have withstood the test of time, helping to drive Indiana's economy forward," Holcomb said during a ceremony at the Indiana Statehouse March 27. "I am thrilled to celebrate this year's honorees and their integral role in building one of the nation's best business climates.
