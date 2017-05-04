Future uncertain for Carmel businesses at site of proposed Kite mixed-use development
The buildings at 116th Street and Range Line Road are planned to be torn down and replaced with a mixed-use development. The buildings at 116th Street and Range Line Road are planned to be torn down and replaced with a mixed-use development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama legacy where lol
|3 min
|U H C 4 A L L
|5
|Trump Praises Australian Universal Health Care ...
|10 min
|U H C 4 A L L
|1
|Donald Trump is 'worse than any horror story I'...
|11 hr
|Release the tax r...
|4
|In Rare Unity, Hospitals, Doctors and Insurers ...
|11 hr
|Stan the man
|1
|Alec Baldwin to host SNL tonight -- but will Ro...
|12 hr
|Trump Chickened Out
|17
|Obama Care Repealed baby
|12 hr
|Scan Your Brain
|2
|Whites were First
|16 hr
|TrumpedObamacare
|3
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC