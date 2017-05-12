Developer seeks tax break for Greenwo...

Developer seeks tax break for Greenwood building

7 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal

The construction of a new, partially automated warehouse is proposed for a business park on the east side of Greenwood, and the developer is requesting a seven-figure tax break. Becknell Industrial, a Carmel-based real estate firm, plans to construct a 140,000-square-foot building in the Southtech Business Park on Graham Road.

