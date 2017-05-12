Developer seeks tax break for Greenwood building
The construction of a new, partially automated warehouse is proposed for a business park on the east side of Greenwood, and the developer is requesting a seven-figure tax break. Becknell Industrial, a Carmel-based real estate firm, plans to construct a 140,000-square-foot building in the Southtech Business Park on Graham Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Abuse of Volunteers at The Palladium (Jan '15)
|8 min
|olga may
|2
|Jeff Sessions is an Evil Little Elf
|31 min
|InvestigateThemAll
|3
|FBI raids office of Republican campaign consult...
|45 min
|RussiaPuppetrump
|3
|Trump warns Comey: Better hope there are no tap...
|2 hr
|Trump Nixons Himself
|1
|Odumma Gay Sex Scandal
|12 hr
|DonnieHolster
|10
|Trump has now admitted he fired Comey because o...
|13 hr
|obstruction of ju...
|1
|Bernie Sanders Jailed
|13 hr
|TrumpTrumpedHimself
|3
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC