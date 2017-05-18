Determine, Inc. to Present at the 18th Annual B. Riley & Co. Investor Conference
CARMEL, IN, May 18, 2017 -- CARMEL, IN-- - Determine, Inc. , the pioneering leader in global Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management Cloud Platform solutions, announced today that Patrick Stakenas, President and CEO of Determine, will be presenting at the 18th Annual B. Riley & Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump blames everyone but himself for his problems
|6 hr
|Checks and Balances
|1
|The White House’s absolutely brutal day, in 6 h...
|6 hr
|Putins Red Hand Man
|1
|Trump is totally delusional about what’s happen...
|6 hr
|Sad Donnie Delusi...
|1
|Man uses plastic bat to defend son from goose, ...
|11 hr
|Big Ern-
|39
|Trump will not visit FBI headquarters
|13 hr
|nnono
|5
|Doyle Miller
|14 hr
|TrumpedHillary
|1
|Republican Senator: White House in downward spiral
|22 hr
|Big Al
|5
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC