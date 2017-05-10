Culture of Good spreads ideas for ope...

Culture of Good spreads ideas for operating business with the 'soul of a nonprofit'

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Current in Carmel

The bus, called The Good Bus, made a stop to promote Culture of Good at Carmel-based Round Room headquarters, formerly called Moorehead Communications. McCarty and Carmel resident Scott Moorehead co-founded Culture of Good.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bernie Sanders Jailed 7 hr nnono 5
Abuse of Volunteers at The Palladium (Jan '15) 7 hr nnono 3
Odumma Gay Sex Scandal 7 hr nnono 11
Jeff Sessions is an Evil Little Elf 7 hr nnono 4
Islam = Devil verses 8 hr IslamEvil 1
Trump warns Comey: Better hope there are no tap... 8 hr TrumpedComey 2
FBI raids office of Republican campaign consult... 9 hr RussiaPuppetrump 3
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,110 • Total comments across all topics: 280,967,298

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC