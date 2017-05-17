City of Carmel plans 3 themed bicycle rides this summer
"We're going to start off with a little safety expo and teach kids how to ride properly since the summer is starting," said City Councilor Bruce Kimball, who is also an organizer and founder of Carmel Pedals. Children will learn the proper way to wear a helmet, the best ways to be visible to others when they're out and the rules of the road.
