Carmel's Verma committed to reshaping...

Carmel's Verma committed to reshaping national health care system

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Current in Carmel

Verma, a Carmel resident and administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, is committed to reshaping the health care system. "The way I look at it is, our health care system is in a crisis right now," Verma told Current in Carmel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Got Asthma? Trumpcare will choke you up even mo... 3 hr nnono 4
News Man uses plastic bat to defend son from goose, ... 3 hr nnono 31
Warning warning warning Brad Clark (Jan '16) 5 hr anon 2
Israel Said to Be Source of Secret Intelligence... 8 hr nnono 3
Trump leaked classified information to Russian ... 10 hr HonkHonk 3
Trump asked James Comey to shut down Michael Fl... 10 hr TrumpedMaxine 2
Trump will not visit FBI headquarters Tue nnono 2
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,257 • Total comments across all topics: 281,083,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC