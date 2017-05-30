Carmel teachers vote for Carmel Teacher's Association to be new union
Carmel Clay Schools teachers have overwhelmingly selected the Carmel Teacher's Association to replace the Carmel Clay Education Association as its union. Voting took place by mail between May 11 and 25. The Indiana Education Employment Relations Board counted the ballots May 26. CTA formed partially in response to CCEA being unable to reach a contract agreement with the district in three out of four years, more than any other district in the state.
