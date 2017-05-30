Carmel teachers vote for Carmel Teach...

Carmel teachers vote for Carmel Teacher's Association to be new union

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Current in Carmel

Carmel Clay Schools teachers have overwhelmingly selected the Carmel Teacher's Association to replace the Carmel Clay Education Association as its union. Voting took place by mail between May 11 and 25. The Indiana Education Employment Relations Board counted the ballots May 26. CTA formed partially in response to CCEA being unable to reach a contract agreement with the district in three out of four years, more than any other district in the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 60-year sentence for abduction, slaying of Indi... 5 hr Nobody 5
Merkle whines 6 hr trumpedantifa 7
What's the difference between Vladimir Putin's ... 20 hr L O L 1
Russia Probes Deepen Trump Scrutiny as Comey Te... Thu Probe Deepens In ... 1
Portland Mayor boo hoo Thu Get Right With Co... 4
Jeff Sessions is an Evil Little Elf Wed Jail this lying liar 6
Congress investigating another possible Session... Wed Sessions must resign 1
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Hamilton County was issued at June 02 at 2:53PM EDT

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Gunman
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,221 • Total comments across all topics: 281,467,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC