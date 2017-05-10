Carmel resident joins Hamilton County Tourism as director of sales
Carmel resident Laura Kelner is tasked with helping attract visitors and spurring continued growth in Hamilton County through her new role as director of sales for Hamilton County Tourism. Kelner's main objective is to fill up local hotel rooms throughout the year and attract visitors to all of the amenities the county has to offer.
