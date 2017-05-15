Carmel resident honored at Empower Indy Gala
Annette Gross, a Carmel resident and advocate for the LGBT community, is being honored at Empower Indy's 2017 gala on May 19. Gross is being honored for her political activism, which includes organizing several different rallies at the Indiana Statehouse that drew thousands of people each, including one to protest a controversial abortion law and another to protest the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. Both protests made national news.
