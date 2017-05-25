Carmel neighbors discuss future of O'Malia Food Market site
Her five-year-old granddaughter wanted nothing more than to find a watermelon, a classic summertime fruit, under the tree. So she went to her neighborhood grocery store, O'Malia Food Market, and had a good laugh with the employees there about her seemingly impossible predicament.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fox News
|5 hr
|Bye Sean
|26
|Mike Flynn Lied to Pentagon on Security Clearan...
|7 hr
|nnono
|5
|Man blinded in robbery awarded $4M (Sep '07)
|12 hr
|IWasThere-lol
|71
|Carrier moving jobs to Mexico in spite of Trump...
|18 hr
|Trumped Carrier W...
|5
|Loose lips sink subs
|20 hr
|All Talk Donnie
|2
|Manafort, Stone Turn Over Russia Documents to S...
|20 hr
|Trump Lawyers Up ...
|2
|Jeff Sessions is an Evil Little Elf
|20 hr
|Fire this crook
|5
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC