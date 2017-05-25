Carmel neighbors discuss future of O'...

Carmel neighbors discuss future of O'Malia Food Market site

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Current in Carmel

Her five-year-old granddaughter wanted nothing more than to find a watermelon, a classic summertime fruit, under the tree. So she went to her neighborhood grocery store, O'Malia Food Market, and had a good laugh with the employees there about her seemingly impossible predicament.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fox News 5 hr Bye Sean 26
Mike Flynn Lied to Pentagon on Security Clearan... 7 hr nnono 5
News Man blinded in robbery awarded $4M (Sep '07) 12 hr IWasThere-lol 71
Carrier moving jobs to Mexico in spite of Trump... 18 hr Trumped Carrier W... 5
Loose lips sink subs 20 hr All Talk Donnie 2
Manafort, Stone Turn Over Russia Documents to S... 20 hr Trump Lawyers Up ... 2
Jeff Sessions is an Evil Little Elf 20 hr Fire this crook 5
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Hamilton County was issued at May 25 at 1:56PM EDT

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Egypt
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,490 • Total comments across all topics: 281,276,809

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC