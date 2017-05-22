Carmel might see slower speeds on som...

Carmel might see slower speeds on some of its busiest corridors

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: Current in Carmel

Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard said there might be slower speeds throughout some of the city's busiest corridors, such as Range Line Road, 116th Street and 96th Street. But it's not because of lowering the stated speed limits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike Flynn takes the Fifth 7 hr One Two Three Four 2
Manafort, Stone Turn Over Russia Documents to S... 9 hr Lock Em Up 1
Trump’s Budget Proposals Raising Concerns Over ... 9 hr Trumped Farmers 1
Complaints Marion County Coroner's Office 9 hr Inform now 1
Little angie 16 hr Me crazy too 1
Fox News 19 hr nnono 23
News Community group to address void left by Marsh s... 19 hr hunted 1
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,641 • Total comments across all topics: 281,217,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC