Carmel mayor said fatigue may have co...

Carmel mayor said fatigue may have contributed to car crash

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Current in Carmel

Mayor Jim Brainard told police fatigue was a possible factor in a minor car accident that occurred last month not far from City Hall. Brainard's 2017 city-leased Ford Fusion crossed the center line at about 2:15 p.m. April 20 and clipped the wheels of a trailer being pulled by a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado on 3rd Ave. SW near W. Carmel Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Notre Dame students plan walkout during Pence s... 59 min nnono 3
Fox News 1 hr nnono 27
FBI: Jared Kushner person of interest in Russia... 1 hr nnono 3
Amid White House Scandals, Pence Disappears 2 hr nnono 3
Jessica Carter/ Jess Abney 2 hr godaddy 3
Pence’s popularity plummets as his involvement ... 3 hr TrumpedNato 2
Mike Flynn Lied to Pentagon on Security Clearan... 23 hr nnono 5
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Hamilton County was issued at May 26 at 11:32AM EDT

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Egypt
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,096 • Total comments across all topics: 281,293,485

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC