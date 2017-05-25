Carmel mayor said fatigue may have contributed to car crash

Mayor Jim Brainard told police fatigue was a possible factor in a minor car accident that occurred last month not far from City Hall. Brainard's 2017 city-leased Ford Fusion crossed the center line at about 2:15 p.m. April 20 and clipped the wheels of a trailer being pulled by a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado on 3rd Ave. SW near W. Carmel Drive.

