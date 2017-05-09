Carmel in brief - May 9, 2017
Veterans to lead parade - Korean war veterans are to be honored as the Grand Marshal Unit at this year's CarmelFest Parade. Veterans who wish to participate should contact Elaine Roberts at 765-437-5787 or [email protected]
Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bass fishing in Carmel, Noblesville, surroundin...
|1 hr
|denwilson
|2
|Blacks The lost tribe of Satan
|5 hr
|Comedian
|11
|Sessions recuses himself from any Michael Flynn...
|5 hr
|Comedian
|5
|Odumma Gay Sex Scandal
|5 hr
|Comedian
|8
|Spicer confirms President Obama warned Trump no...
|6 hr
|Trump Nixoned Him...
|2
|Trump screaming at the television about Russia ...
|7 hr
|Trump Nixoned Him...
|3
|If Trump was so bothered by James Comey helping...
|7 hr
|Get Help
|5
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC