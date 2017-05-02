Carmel in brief - May 2, 2017
Flower sale - Carmel Elementary, 101 4th Ave SE, is hosting a flower sale from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. May 5 and 9 a.m. to noon May 6. Tropicals, ferns, annuals and hanging baskets are available. American Pickers to film - American Pickers is returning to Indiana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.
