Carmel Clay students grow food in gar...

Carmel Clay students grow food in garden for cafeteria

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

West Clay Elementary School third graders will be taking a field trip Monday morning to a community garden that provides food to those in need and to the schools. Those students will learn about rain gardens, composting, identifying vegetables, wise watering techniques, walk in the woods, taste five fruits and plant seeds in plots set aside for food pantries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
son murdered mother in early 90's (Oct '15) 5 hr Share 13
Got Asthma? Trumpcare will choke you up even mo... 20 hr Treason is the re... 3
Blacks The lost tribe of Satan 21 hr U H C 4 A L L 2
Obama legacy where lol 21 hr U H C 4 A L L 7
Donald signs budget that doesn't include single... Fri TrumpedWall 1
Trump Praises Australian Universal Health Care ... Fri U H C 4 A L L 2
Nick frankville Apr 18 Skinny 1
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,607 • Total comments across all topics: 280,868,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC