Carmel Clay students grow food in garden for cafeteria
West Clay Elementary School third graders will be taking a field trip Monday morning to a community garden that provides food to those in need and to the schools. Those students will learn about rain gardens, composting, identifying vegetables, wise watering techniques, walk in the woods, taste five fruits and plant seeds in plots set aside for food pantries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|son murdered mother in early 90's (Oct '15)
|5 hr
|Share
|13
|Got Asthma? Trumpcare will choke you up even mo...
|20 hr
|Treason is the re...
|3
|Blacks The lost tribe of Satan
|21 hr
|U H C 4 A L L
|2
|Obama legacy where lol
|21 hr
|U H C 4 A L L
|7
|Donald signs budget that doesn't include single...
|Fri
|TrumpedWall
|1
|Trump Praises Australian Universal Health Care ...
|Fri
|U H C 4 A L L
|2
|Nick frankville
|Apr 18
|Skinny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC