Carmel Clay Schools teachers to vote on future of union

The Indiana Education Employment Relations Board ruled April 27 that a representation election be held by mail ballot. The Carmel Clay Education Association is the current CCS teachers union, but the Carmel Teachers Association formed in recent years and has been seeking to become the exclusive representative of the teachers.

