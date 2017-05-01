Carmel Clay Schools referendum receives overwhelming support
With only four Carmel precincts left to report, more than 89 percent of voters cast ballots in favor of the replacement referendum. Voters approved increasing the referendum tax rate by 3 cents, bumping it to 19 cents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary still Trolling
|9 hr
|TrumpedCriminalHi...
|1
|14 year old on the pill
|15 hr
|Wild thing
|7
|Question about junk vehicles
|Tue
|Kettle
|4
|One man, nine dogs die in fire (Mar '07)
|Mon
|John t volz 3rd
|66
|ObamaSputtering
|Mon
|Unravelling Donnie
|9
|Trump pulls 100 day "success" ad on concerns it...
|Mon
|Incompetent Donnie
|1
|Fox News
|Mon
|Buh Bye Sean
|18
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC