Carmel Clay Schools referendum receives overwhelming support

18 hrs ago Read more: Current in Carmel

With only four Carmel precincts left to report, more than 89 percent of voters cast ballots in favor of the replacement referendum. Voters approved increasing the referendum tax rate by 3 cents, bumping it to 19 cents.

