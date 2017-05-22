Carmel Clay Schools honors instructional assistant for 45 years with district
David Butcher, an instructional assistant at Carmel Elementary School, was recently recognized by the Carmel Clay school board for 45 years of service with the district. He has spent those years teaching a variety of grade levels and coaching several sports.
