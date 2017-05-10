Carmel ceremony urges attendees to 'Never forget' atrocities of Holocaust
"Never forget" was a constant refrain during Brianard's address at the April 28 ceremony at The Tarkington. Keynote speaker Maya Shmoel, an Indianapolis resident, shared the story of her father, Marcus Hirsch, being a Holocaust survivor.
