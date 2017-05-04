Carmel biotech firm lands $8M in venture capital, grant funds
Fast BioMedical Inc., a Carmel-based biotech firm developing technologies to measure blood volumes and kidney function, has secured $8 million in venture capital and grant funds to help it advance clinical trials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indianapolis Business News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Got Asthma? Trumpcare will choke you up even mo...
|8 hr
|Down with the Sic...
|1
|Donald signs budget that doesn't include single...
|9 hr
|TrumpedWall
|1
|Trump Praises Australian Universal Health Care ...
|10 hr
|U H C 4 A L L
|2
|Repeal and replace
|10 hr
|Repeal and replace
|1
|Joe Clancy
|13 hr
|Joseph J Clancy
|1
|Hillary still Trolling
|21 hr
|Speaking of Soros
|6
|Whites were First
|21 hr
|Daddy dont touch ...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC