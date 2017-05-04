Carmel biotech firm lands $8M in vent...

Carmel biotech firm lands $8M in venture capital, grant funds

Fast BioMedical Inc., a Carmel-based biotech firm developing technologies to measure blood volumes and kidney function, has secured $8 million in venture capital and grant funds to help it advance clinical trials.

