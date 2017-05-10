Carmel-based brewery expands to South...

Carmel-based brewery expands to South Bend

Friday May 12

Danny Boy Beer Works is a Carmel-based craft brewery and eatery that also has locations in South Bend and Bloomington CARMEL, Ind. - Danny Boy Beer Works is opening a new South Bend location, Danny Boy Draft Works Notre Dame, located in the heart of the Notre Dame campus and athletic fields.

