Carmel acts quickly to exempt city limits from small cell tower placement without local approval

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb recently signed a bill giving telecommunications companies the power to place antennas and small cell towers throughout public right-of-way in cities and towns without approval from local municipalities. The goal is to upgrade wireless networks from 4G to 5G speed, which is 10 times faster, but officials in Carmel, including Mayor Jim Brainard and the Carmel City Council, worry that the new poles, towers and other above-ground structures would be unsightly.

