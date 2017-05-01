Basiles encourage others to travel th...

Basiles encourage others to travel the world

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Current in Carmel

"At the time I wrote the book we had been to about 175 countries," Frank Basile said. "We've now been to about 200 countries .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Question about junk vehicles 12 hr Kettle 4
News One man, nine dogs die in fire (Mar '07) Mon John t volz 3rd 66
ObamaSputtering Mon Unravelling Donnie 9
Trump pulls 100 day "success" ad on concerns it... Mon Incompetent Donnie 1
Fox News Mon Buh Bye Sean 18
Sean Spicer can’t name a single accomplishment ... Mon Buh Bye Gorka 5
Dali Lama says Mike Pence is the AntiChrist! (Apr '15) Mon Trump watch out 4... 13
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Hamilton County was issued at May 02 at 10:14PM EDT

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,380 • Total comments across all topics: 280,731,503

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC