Answering the call: Chief Timothy Gre...

Answering the call: Chief Timothy Green reflects on 35 years at CPD

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Current in Carmel

Members of the Citizen Police Academy give Carmel Police Chief Timothy Green a standing ovation for his years of service at the end of the academy's graduation ceremony. From left, Gary Maxey of the Marion County Sheriff's Dept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike Flynn takes the Fifth 49 min Lock Flynn Up Now... 4
Carrier moving jobs to Mexico in spite of Trump... 53 min Trumped Carrier W... 1
Fox News 14 hr Buh Bye Fox 24
Trump asked intelligence chiefs to push back ag... 14 hr Lock Him Up 1
Mike Flynn Lied to Pentagon on Security Clearan... 14 hr Lock Him Up 1
Manafort, Stone Turn Over Russia Documents to S... Mon Lock Em Up 1
Trump’s Budget Proposals Raising Concerns Over ... Mon Trumped Farmers 1
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,357 • Total comments across all topics: 281,233,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC