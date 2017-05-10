a Republic breaks ground at Jackson's Grant Community and Recreation Center

On May 11, representatives from Republic Development LLC hosted a ground breaking ceremony at Jackson's Grant on Williams Creek, at the intersection of 116th and Spring Mill Road in Carmel, for Jackson's Grant Community and Recreation Center. During the planning phase of Jackson's Grant on Williams Creek, the creation of a centrally la ocated Community and Recreation Center was envisioned to serve as the social and recreational hub of the Jackson's Grant community.

