Xavier guard arrested in Carmel for m...

Xavier guard arrested in Carmel for marijuana possession

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Current in Carmel

Trevon N. Bluiett, a junior guard for the Xavier University men's basketball team, was arrested in Carmel on April 10 for possession of marijuana. According to information from the Carmel Police Dept., at approximately 3:30 p.m., officers observed a 2003 silver Chevrolet Impala heading southbound on U.S. 31 near 136th Street traveling approximately 75 miles per hour in a zone where the posted speed limit is 55 miles per hour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Laid off Rexnord and Carrier workers offered su... 8 hr scarboroughB 2
News Police, Fire a " April 10 8 hr scarboroughB 1
BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11) Sun sundancer2004 165
Tynisha Elliott Apr 7 DirtyLaundry 1
Who is Alyssa Masengale pregnant by? Apr 7 BigMike 5
Ty Elliott on Facebook... Apr 7 SmhSmh 4
Fox News Apr 6 Stay honest 4
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Final Four
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,996 • Total comments across all topics: 280,201,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC