Xavier guard arrested in Carmel for marijuana possession

Trevon N. Bluiett, a junior guard for the Xavier University men's basketball team, was arrested in Carmel on April 10 for possession of marijuana. According to information from the Carmel Police Dept., at approximately 3:30 p.m., officers observed a 2003 silver Chevrolet Impala heading southbound on U.S. 31 near 136th Street traveling approximately 75 miles per hour in a zone where the posted speed limit is 55 miles per hour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.