University High School junior heads electronics recycling drive

His first community based recycling drive was designed as part of his Eagle Scout project and was held last year. In conjunction with Indianapolis-based Technology Recyclers, Maturi will host a second Earth Day electronics recycling drive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 22 at University High School, 2825 W. 116th St., Carmel.

