University High School junior heads electronics recycling drive
His first community based recycling drive was designed as part of his Eagle Scout project and was held last year. In conjunction with Indianapolis-based Technology Recyclers, Maturi will host a second Earth Day electronics recycling drive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 22 at University High School, 2825 W. 116th St., Carmel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Laid off Rexnord and Carrier workers offered su...
|1 hr
|scarboroughB
|2
|Police, Fire a " April 10
|1 hr
|scarboroughB
|1
|BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11)
|Sun
|sundancer2004
|165
|Tynisha Elliott
|Fri
|DirtyLaundry
|1
|Who is Alyssa Masengale pregnant by?
|Apr 7
|BigMike
|5
|Ty Elliott on Facebook...
|Apr 7
|SmhSmh
|4
|Fox News
|Apr 6
|Stay honest
|4
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC