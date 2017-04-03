Snapshot: Officials break ground on Monon and Main garage
Members of the Lazzara family joined City of Carmel officials and others March 28 to hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the parking garage that is part of the Monon and Main mixed-use development. Chuck Lazzara and his son, Tony, are developing the project, will include an upscale steakhouse, townhomes, office space and more.
