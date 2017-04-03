Snapshot: Officials break ground on M...

Snapshot: Officials break ground on Monon and Main garage

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Current in Carmel

Members of the Lazzara family joined City of Carmel officials and others March 28 to hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the parking garage that is part of the Monon and Main mixed-use development. Chuck Lazzara and his son, Tony, are developing the project, will include an upscale steakhouse, townhomes, office space and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tynisha Elliott 8 hr DirtyLaundry 1
Who is Alyssa Masengale pregnant by? 16 hr BigMike 5
Ty Elliott on Facebook... Fri SmhSmh 4
Fox News Thu Stay honest 4
Principal Resigns Thu TrumpedMSM 1
Joe Donnelly is a Radical Liberal Thu TrumpedMSM 8
Appel heating and cooling Apr 4 Cat 1
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Nobel Prize
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,454 • Total comments across all topics: 280,139,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC