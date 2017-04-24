PrimeLife Enrichment to host Italian-...

PrimeLife Enrichment to host Italian-themed fundraiser April 29

PrimeLife Enrichment Inc., will host its first-ever fundraising event at its facility, 1078 Third Ave. SW, at 6:30 p.m. April 29. Although PrimeLife Enrichment has existed since 1977, the Carmel location is the first facility owned by the organization. Sandy Stewart, development director, is excited to have enough space for people to see the center and experience what it does.

