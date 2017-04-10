Pharmacist suspended 90 days for alleged foreign drug scheme
A Zionsville pharmacist was suspended from his practice Monday for 90 days for allegedly selling foreign-made prescription drugs which he marketed as original research medicine from the United States. Hongxing "Harry" Zhang, 46, was sanctioned by the Indiana Pharmacy Board in Indianapolis.
