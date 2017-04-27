On Stage a " April 27
The Mud Creek Players present "Picasso at the Lapin Agile," an absurdist comedy about a fictional meeting between artist Pablo Picasso and physicist Albert Einstein at a restaurant in Paris called the Lapin Agile The show plays through May 6 at the Mud Creek Barn, 9740 E. 86th St. Friday and Saturday shows are at 8 p.m., Sunday matinees are at 2:30 p.m. Visit mudcreekplayers.com for ticket information. IRT dials up suspense in on-stage thriller INDIANAPOLIS - A retired tennis pro plots the murder of his own wife in the Indiana Repertory Theatre's production of "Dial M for Murder," but when she turns the tables on her attempted assailant, she is convicted of murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Reporter.
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11)
|6 hr
|blankandson
|168
|Trump's Canadian Trade War Leaves Coal in the Cold
|7 hr
|Trump Kills Weste...
|1
|Alex Jones: "Performance Artist" reveals Info w...
|8 hr
|Bye Crazy Alex
|10
|Trump and the Good Life
|10 hr
|Richard
|1
|Trash
|10 hr
|Get 2 Work Donnie
|8
|Trump just had his bluff called -- again
|11 hr
|Get 2 Work Donnie
|12
|Donald Trump’s First 100 Days: The Worst on Record
|11 hr
|Get 2 Work Donnie
|4
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC