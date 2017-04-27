On Stage a " April 27

The Mud Creek Players present "Picasso at the Lapin Agile," an absurdist comedy about a fictional meeting between artist Pablo Picasso and physicist Albert Einstein at a restaurant in Paris called the Lapin Agile The show plays through May 6 at the Mud Creek Barn, 9740 E. 86th St. Friday and Saturday shows are at 8 p.m., Sunday matinees are at 2:30 p.m. Visit mudcreekplayers.com for ticket information. IRT dials up suspense in on-stage thriller INDIANAPOLIS - A retired tennis pro plots the murder of his own wife in the Indiana Repertory Theatre's production of "Dial M for Murder," but when she turns the tables on her attempted assailant, she is convicted of murder.

