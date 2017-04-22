Officials seek to preserve buildings

Officials seek to preserve buildings

Saturday Apr 22

With many current and planned investments in downtown Greenwood, city officials are considering drafting a specific set of construction standards to preserve the historic nature of what is the oldest portion of the city. A $1.7 million project to restore facades of downtown buildings, which the city contributed more than $1 million, wrapped up this spring.

