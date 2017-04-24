National Day of Prayer ceremony set for May 4 at City Hall Gazebo
The City of Carmel will once again observe the National Day of Prayer. The gathering will take place at the City Hall Gazebo from noon to 1 p.m. May 4, weather-permitting.
