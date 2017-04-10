Mosaics artist presents student show ...

Mosaics artist presents student show in the Arts District

1 hr ago Read more: Current in Carmel

Nancy Keating has her contemporary mosaics show, "Fine Art Meets Fun Art," at ArtSplash Gallery the entire month of May. Nancy Keating was been working in mosaics for more than 20 years. She loves how the light reflects off the colored glass pieces she uses to create vibrant works of art.

