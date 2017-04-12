Mary Beatrice (Herde) Thurston

Mary Beatrice (Herde) Thurston

Wednesday Apr 12

Mary Beatrice Thurston, 59, of Greenfield, passed away Saturday April 8, 2017, in her home. She was born on August 13, 1957, in Harlingen, Tx., as the daughter of Eugene and Jane Herde.

